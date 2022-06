AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Forestry has issued a burn advisory.

Sumter County Fire Rescue said they will not be issuing any burn permits on Saturday or Sunday.

Officials said the advisory is due to the high fire risk associated with the current weather conditions.

BURN ADVISORY On the advice of Georgia Forestry, SCFR will not be issuing any burn permits in Sumter County today... Posted by Sumter County Fire Rescue on Saturday, June 18, 2022

