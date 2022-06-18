Ask the Expert
Relief From The Heat Is Coming! (Briefly)

First Alert Forecast
Video from WALB
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
It’s been another hot day across southwest Georgia. Late storms are continuing to move across the area. They will wrap up before the morning hours tomorrow.

We’ll be starting off in the upper 70s, then temperatures will quickly get into the 90s. Feels 100 by 10-11am. Heat index values will max out from 104 to 108. Isolated chances for rain in the afternoon as a front passes. Chances will be around dinnertime along and south of highway 84.

Sunday and Monday we will turn drier and slightly cooler. We won’t register a heat index. Temperatures will still get into the mid and upper 90s.

Lows will still be in the 70s.

Tuesday, the heat ridge comes back with a vengeance. Most areas will hit 100 degrees at some point. Models are indicating a multi day span of record heat with temperatures higher than 105. During this time showers will be hard to find

There are some signs of relief next weekend as rain chances come back into the forecast.

