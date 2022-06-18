Hundreds without power in South Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - As of 12 p.m., 712 people were without power after a line of storms moved through the area.

Georgia Power is reporting the bulk of outages are in Echols County with about 613 being reported.

GPC does not currently have an estimated time for when power could be restored.

With temperatures forecasted to be in the mid 90s today, power outages pose a dangerous situation for those being impacted by these outages. To help beat the heat while the power is off, consider going to a public air conditioned business or local library.

If you believe you are experiencing a heat-related medical emergency, call 911 immediately. Below is an infographic from the National Weather Service that explains heat-related illnesses.

Heat Illness (WRDW)

