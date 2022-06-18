GBI: 2 arrested, 1 wanted in Coffee Co. armed robberies

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been arrested and one person is wanted following multiple armed robberies in Coffee County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Ashton Hamilton, 18, of Pearson, was arrested for armed robbery, and Mica’enya Jordan, 19, of Douglas, was arrested for criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.

Roderick Hillman, 17, of Douglas, was also charged with armed robbery and is wanted, the GBI said.

On Tuesday, the Pearson Police Department requested the GBI investigate several armed robberies that happened over the course of at least a month.

The GBI said preliminary information indicated that Hamilton, Jordan, and Hillman, along with others, committed armed robberies of multiple people.

Hamilton and Jordan were taken to the Coffee County Jail. The GBI said as the investigation continues, more arrests are expected.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roderick Hillman or about this case is encouraged to contact the Pearson Police Department at (912) 422-7411 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1 (800) 597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.