First Alert Forecast

We are staying fairly dry across Southwest Georgia, but the heat is sticking around.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure is expected to keep any shower and thunderstorm development at bay as we go throughout our Sunday. The morning will start out in the low 70s with mostly clear conditions and high temperatures in the afternoon rise into the mid to upper 90s. The heat index values will be in the triple digits at times. Make sure you continue to practice heat safety like drinking water, wearing light-colored clothing, and limiting time outdoors as we celebrate Father’s Day and Juneteenth. We will continue to see a drier air mass north of a front near the gulf coast of Florida that will keep things attend tad cooler on Monday. Temperatures mainly peaking in the middle the to upper 90s. The index values will still manage to try to get to the triple digits in a couple of locations, but it won’t be as stifling once we get to the middle of the work week. Now the upper-level ridge will be centered over the Mississippi Valley and starts drifting off back toward SWGA. This will extend into the entire Southeast United States which is going to keep us hot and humid and with full sunshine expected. There will be plenty of dry allowing air temperatures to rise more effectively so highs will soar and surpass 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. We could be breaking a record by this point with triple-digit temperatures in the middle 100s for our Wednesday and Thursday. Our record set back in the 1900s and early 2000s was around 102 - 104 degrees, so it is going to be a fairly hot week ahead. We’re going to see dew points sitting in the 50s across Southwest Georgia on Wednesday. On Thursday a few spots could see excessive heat warnings through as dew points begin rising again, so 113-degree heat index values could be possible Thursday. Rain chances really start returning as another front approaches the area by next Friday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

