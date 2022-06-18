3 arrested in Meigs armed robberies

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Three brothers were arrested Thursday in connection to two armed robberies, according to a Facebook post by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

Tamoris Jaquain Hammock ,22, Montavios Keaonta Morris, 23 and Jacoby Hammock,17, were arrested for two armed robberies that happened in December 2021 and January 2021 at Meigs convenience stores.

Deputies said the robbers, Tamoris and Morris, confessed to both robberies and Jacoby confessed to being the driver in the second robbery.

Tamoris and Morris also confessed to three additional robberies in other counties. Jacoby confessed to being a driver in an additional robbery in another county.

All three are being held at the Thomas County Jail waiting on their first appearance arraignment.

TCSO along with the FBI assisted in the arrests by the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, Tifton Police Department and the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.

