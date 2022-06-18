Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

1 dead after Sumter Co. equippment accident

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One person is reported dead after an equipment accident that happened Friday, according to a Facebook post by Sumter County Fire Rescue(SCFR).

SCFR was dispatched at 1:36 p.m., to reports of a person pinned under heavy equipment at the Plains Experiment Station.

After officials arrived at the scene, they reported a grain bin elevator had collapsed entrapping one victim who had already been removed by facility employees.

Officials said Resuscitative efforts by SCFR and Gold Star EMS personnel were unsuccessful.

Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies also assisted on the scene.

SCFR was dispatched today, 6/17/22 at 1:36pm, to reports of a person pinned under heavy equipment at the Plains...

Posted by Sumter County Fire Rescue on Friday, June 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner said the heat could be a factor in his death and there is no air conditioning in...
Body found in Albany, heat could be factor
$16 million initiative launches to help Black women in Randolph, Clay and Terrell County
Columbus men arrested in Tennesse after fraud in Crisp Co.
Columbus men arrested in Tennesse after fraud in Crisp Co.
Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for...
Police: Son arrested after beating mother to death with hammer
The sheriff’s office said they had been searching for Nancy Echeverria, who was reported missing.
Remains of missing Atkinson Co. woman found

Latest News

Summer sun
Sumter Co. under burn advisory
Three brothers were arrested in the Meigs armed robberies.
3 arrested in Meigs armed robberies
FILE - Power outages
Hundreds without power in South Georgia
Longtime football coach Kirk Warner passed-away Thursday night after a battle with cancer.
UGA Alum Kirk Warner passes away