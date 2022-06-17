Ask the Expert
South Albany getting a new community garden

The new garden will be in the 400 block of Cedar Avenue.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new community garden is coming to South Albany. The city and nonprofit organizations are taking an old, abandoned park and planting vegetables and fruits.

The new garden will be in the 400 block of Cedar Avenue.

City Commissioner Demetrius Young said they’ve been working on this project for over a year.
City Commissioner Demetrius Young said they’ve been working on this project for over a year.

He’s hoping fresh fruits and vegetables will help the community’s health.

One of the farmers helping maintain the garden, Erma Young Wilburn said this will also get communities involved in a more active lifestyle, while also making them less dependent.

“We see hypertension, we see diabetes in this area. People need to have access to fresh foods, and we’re going to try and help solve that,” said Young.

Erma Young Wilburn is a farmer at the community garden.(WALB)

“You don’t have to depend on food stamps or the grocery stores. You can actually grow your own food. You need that security,” Erma Young Wilburn, a farmer at the community garden, said.

They’re planning to have fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers.

Wilburn said they will start planting this summer and will continue to grow fresh food the entire year.

