Second arrest made in Douglas Jan. homicide

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of Radderian “Rae Rae” D. Barnes, according to the Douglas Police Department.

On Friday, after an ongoing investigation, Douglas investigators obtained a warrant for Sedric Jermaine Powell, Jr. for malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Powell is being held at the Duval County Detention Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Efforts are underway to extradite Powell back to Coffee County, where he will face these charges, police said.

On Jan. 13, investigators were dispatched to a shooting in the 900 block of Juanita Street. Upon arrival, officers found Barmes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Barnes was transported to Coffee Regional Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

On March 8, with the assistance of the US Marshals, Michael Jerome Arnold, Jr. was arrested in connection to the homicide. He was charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Arnold is still being held at the Coffee County Detention Center.

Police said this investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

The Douglas GA Police Department has made a second arrest related to the Murder of Radderian “Rae Rae” D. Barnes of... Posted by Douglas GA Police Department on Friday, June 17, 2022

Anyone with information related to the murder is encouraged to contact the Douglas Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at (912) 384-2222, via Facebook Messenger, or you may call the Anonymous Tip Line at (912) 260-3600.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.