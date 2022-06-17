Project bids open in long-awaited Albany road project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A long-awaited road project in one of the most congested areas in Albany and Lee County has been listed for bids.

The Westover extension project was revised for bids Thursday by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

This project has been in the planning stages for more than 20 years, but it appears finally ready to actually be built.

The proposal calls for a roundabout to be built on Westover Boulevard on the west end of the Albany Mall. With two bridges going over the Liberty Expressway and connecting with Ledo Road and Lee County.

The bid selection is set for July, with a notice to proceed by September.

