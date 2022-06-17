Ask the Expert
Project bids open in long-awaited Albany road project

The Westover extension project was revised for bids Thursday by the Georgia Department of Transportation.(Source: WALB)
By Jim Wallace
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A long-awaited road project in one of the most congested areas in Albany and Lee County has been listed for bids.

The Westover extension project was revised for bids Thursday by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

This project has been in the planning stages for more than 20 years, but it appears finally ready to actually be built.

20 years it’s been talked about and planned. But now GDOT is letting bids for the Westover Extension. A roundabout and two bridges will be built connecting Westover near the Albany Mall to Ledo Road.

The proposal calls for a roundabout to be built on Westover Boulevard on the west end of the Albany Mall. With two bridges going over the Liberty Expressway and connecting with Ledo Road and Lee County.

The bid selection is set for July, with a notice to proceed by September.

