Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Police search for owner of lost fanny pack

The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most likely illegal.(Garden City Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Idaho (CNN) – Police in Idaho are hoping to return lost property that has been found to its rightful owner, but the owner may not want to claim it.

Garden City Police are looking for the person who owns a fanny pack that was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most likely illegal.

Police posted photos of the fanny pack on social media saying the owner can give them a call or head to their headquarters to reclaim the property.

It’s a sad day when you lose your fanny pack! We found this lost property and know that the owner is probably extremely...

Posted by Garden City Police Department - Idaho on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$16 million initiative launches to help Black women in Randolph, Clay and Terrell County
Columbus men arrested in Tennesse after fraud in Crisp Co.
Columbus men arrested in Tennesse after fraud in Crisp Co.
Dollar + in Tifton was one of the stores raided.
SWGA businesses raided on gambling violations
The center was brought up in 2016 and was set to replace the grand Island Golf club.
Phoebe files legal objection to medical center
The sheriff’s office said they had been searching for Nancy Echeverria, who was reported missing.
Remains of missing Atkinson Co. woman found

Latest News

The coroner said the heat could be a factor in his death and there is no air conditioning in...
Body found in Albany, heat could be factor
A Cuthbert native, Dr. Alex Perryman said his life is committed to the betterment of the world...
‘I think it’s important to remember where we came from’: ASU alumni talk importance of Juneteenth
In a surprise visit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledges additional support for Ukraine.
British PM Johnson visits Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy
Friday’s ruling comes amid expectations that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark...
Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution