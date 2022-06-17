Police: Home invasions targeting migrant workers in Atkinson Co.

WILACOOCHEEE, Ga. (WALB) - The Willacoochee Police Department is still investigating a string of home invasions. Police said migrant workers have been the targets of these crimes.

Two men and a juvenile have been arrested in connection to this string of home invasions. A total of 25 migrant workers were targeted, according to police.

Several were injured but no one had to be hospitalized.

Atkinson County Sheriff David Moore said deputies also responded to a call in Pearson where more migrant workers’ homes were targeted.

“We were able to develop leads. We were able to get information, developed a suspect, developed a vehicle description. A neighbor in Coffee County spotted the vehicle and stopped the vehicle,” the sheriff said.

The Willacoochee Police Department is working with the Alapaha Judicial Circuit to determine there will be hate crime charges.

WALB is working to learn more about those arrested and their charges. Police said they anticipate more arrests.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.