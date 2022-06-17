Ask the Expert
Pharmacy prices continue to rise

As costs are rising they say it’s important to stay compliant with your medication.
By Molly Godley
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As inflation affects almost everything around the country, it’s also impacting medication prices. If you’re seeing that, it doesn’t mean stop taking your prescription. Instead communicate with your doctor or pharmacist.

Some of the most used medications like insulin, blood pressure medications, and HIV medications have continued to rise in cost.

Ashley Knefler, a pharmacist with Albany Area Primary Health Care said they’ve seen this impact on people refilling prescriptions.

They say it’s important to stay compliant with your medication.

Ashley Knefler is a Pharmacist With AAPHC
“A lot of patients think, well, I can split my medication. I can skip a dose here and there to save money to make their medication last longer. But, unfortunately, there can be bigger consequences in the long run by doing that.” said Knefler.

She said medication prices have been rising for years. But now with higher prices on everyday essentials, it’s become more taxing. One reason behind rising costs is shortages.

She said if you are having problems with affording your medications, communication is key, adding there are programs to lower costs. Just reach out to your doctor or pharmacist to see what might work for you.

For more information on AAPHC pharmacy services, click here.

Freedom Singer marks importance of Albany Movement as Juneteenth approaches