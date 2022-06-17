Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Petco opening first neighborhood farm and pet supply store

Petco plans to launch a new group of stores for farm animals in small and rural communities.
Petco plans to launch a new group of stores for farm animals in small and rural communities.(STRINGR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Petco is opening a new group of stores that will cater to horses, cows, goats, pigs and sheep.

The American pet retailer says the stores will meet the needs of pet and farm animals in small and rural communities.

The first Petco Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply store is scheduled to open Friday in Floresville, Texas.

Representatives with Petco said the store would carry food products and services such as vaccinations, grooming and stations to wash farm animals.

The stores will also have health and wellness programs to support local pets.

Petco plans to open a few more of these stores throughout the rest of the year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar + in Tifton was one of the stores raided.
SWGA businesses raided on gambling violations
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day ends for Wednesday night, Thursday morning
The sheriff’s office said they had been searching for Nancy Echeverria, who was reported missing.
Remains of missing Atkinson Co. woman found
Around 46,000 speed violations have been given out since the RedSpeed cameras went up last...
Albany courts getting backlogged due to amount of speed zone camera violations, other issues
Columbus men arrested in Tennesse after fraud in Crisp Co.
Columbus men arrested in Tennesse after fraud in Crisp Co.

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to...
Panel sharpens focus on Trump’s ‘crazy’ Jan. 6 plan
Kroger has announced the recall of several nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories due to the bottles...
Kroger, Walgreens recall multiple pain relieving drugs over child-proofing
Historic pictures from slavery.
Albany historians reflect on the history of Juneteenth
FILE - Revlon products are on display in a store, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in North Andover,...
Revlon, beauty icon in crowded market, files for bankruptcy