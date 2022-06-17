Near Record Heat Continues

It’s been another hot day across the southeast. Heat index values climbed once again to near 110°.

Our most extreme southwestern counties are seeing storms move away

A low temperature in the mid 70s with a humid feel in the AM hours tomorrow. Feels 100° before noon with a high heat index from

Albany will be making another run at 100° . The Good Life City has gotten to 99° 4 days in a row but not 100° so far. We’ll be near that once again Saturday before a surge of drier air comes in.

Tomorrow there is a marginal risk these storms turn severe. The main hazard will be damaging winds and locally flooding rainfall. The storms will come late in the evening into Saturday

It’ll still be hot, but conditions outside will be less oppressive. A high in the mid 90s for your Father’s Day and upper 90s on Monday. Lows getting near 70°.

The heat comes right back at us next week.

Records on Tuesday and Wednesday are 102. We’ll be a few degrees shy in Albany.

Record is 104 on Thursday. That day will begin a wetter pattern into next weekend

