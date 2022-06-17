Heat advisories are in effect we’re going to take that run at 100 We haven’t made it yet and go with one on one that would tie the record highs in 1981 He didn’t X values 170 100 Well, he revised begins midday and takes us till the eight o’clock hour and that we do have a chance of some showers and storms today it’s about 30% chance of rain getting measurable rain. And there’s also a marginal risk of severe storms AZ wind threat and hail threat about 5% chance for tonight we’ll see the rain chances drop off past midnight. The temperatures drop off but not enough. We’re going to 78 as we start off tomorrow, but there’s great news that humidity will be dropping dew points in the mid 70s. Today, mid 60s tomorrow and get this mid 50s on Sunday. That is gonna be delightful for Juneteenth and Father’s Day range chances are they’ll disappear Morning lows will cool to 70 on Monday and then crank up into the upper 70s next week. Next heat wave will bring temperatures to record levels 105.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

