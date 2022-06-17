Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Ex-Trump aide Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt charges

Peter Navarro, right, a former aide to former President Donald Trump, is followed by a...
Peter Navarro, right, a former aide to former President Donald Trump, is followed by a protester in Washington, D.C., on Friday.(Source: CNN)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro pleaded not guilty Friday to contempt of Congress charges after refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Navarro, 72, appeared in federal court in Washington to be arraigned on the two-count indictment.

He was charged with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and a second charge for failing to produce documents the committee requested.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta scheduled a trial for November. Navarro’s lawyers asked for the trial to be held next year, saying the case presented constitutional and legal questions that need to be litigated.

Navarro has argued that the select committee investigating the attack is unlawful and therefore a subpoena it issued to him in February is unenforceable under law.

The hearing focused on pressure on ex-Vice President Mike Pence. (CNN/POOL/House TV/Getty Images/Obtained by ABC News/Jan 6 Cmte Exhibit/RMG News/Rise Media)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$16 million initiative launches to help Black women in Randolph, Clay and Terrell County
Columbus men arrested in Tennesse after fraud in Crisp Co.
Columbus men arrested in Tennesse after fraud in Crisp Co.
Dollar + in Tifton was one of the stores raided.
SWGA businesses raided on gambling violations
The center was brought up in 2016 and was set to replace the grand Island Golf club.
Phoebe files legal objection to medical center
The sheriff’s office said they had been searching for Nancy Echeverria, who was reported missing.
Remains of missing Atkinson Co. woman found

Latest News

The coroner said the heat could be a factor in his death and there is no air conditioning in...
Body found in Albany, heat could be factor
A Cuthbert native, Dr. Alex Perryman said his life is committed to the betterment of the world...
‘I think it’s important to remember where we came from’: ASU alumni talk importance of Juneteenth
In a surprise visit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledges additional support for Ukraine.
British PM Johnson visits Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy
The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
Police search for owner of lost fanny pack
Friday’s ruling comes amid expectations that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark...
Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution