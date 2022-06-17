Ask the Expert
Douglas man arrested in Atkinson Co. homicide

Based on evidence found during the investigation, law enforcement secured an arrest warrant for...
Based on evidence found during the investigation, law enforcement secured an arrest warrant for Marcus Devin Hunt, 43, in connection with Anita Floyd’s death.(Source: Law Enforcement)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas man is accused of killing a woman in her home, according to Atkinson County Sheriff David Moore.

Moore said on June 15, Anita Floyd was killed in her home in Pearson.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was contacted to take over the case. Based on evidence found during the investigation, law enforcement secured an arrest warrant for Marcus Devin Hunt, 43, in connection with Floyd’s death.

Officers found Hunt in Ware County on Wednesday where he was taken into custody.

Hunt is being charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Ware County Jail but is expected to be transported to Pearson on Friday.

