Body found in Albany, heat could be factor

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man’s body was found in Albany early Friday, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

Fowler said the man is believed to be homeless and was staying in the shack next to a gas station in the area.

A woman who was bringing him food and water found him, according to the coroner.

The coroner said the heat could be a factor in his death and there is no air conditioning in the shack.

Law enforcement on the scene told WALB that the call came in around 11 a.m. They also said health issues, along with the heat, could be a factor in the man’s death.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.

