Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs

Apply for federal aid every year, not just as a freshman
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Around 1.3 million high school graduates are expected to enroll in a four-year university in 2022 and 42% of those students are expected to take on student loans, according to a new study by NerdWallet.

Elizabeth Renter, a data analyst with the company, said $39,500 is what a graduating senior could borrow in pursuit of their bachelor’s degree over the next four years.

“What’s important to note is this is a conservative estimate,” Renter said. “We looked only at public four-year universities, which are generally more affordable than private institutions. We based this estimate on what students are taking out right now, which isn’t the entire cost of attendance.”

She said each year all students should fill out FAFSA, the free application for federal student aid. Renter said FAFSA opens the door to not only federal grants and student loans, but many states and institutions use this data to determine additional potential aid.

“Grants and scholarships are free money,” Renter said. “They don’t come with interest, you don’t have to pay them back, so they’re definitely a priority when it comes to scholarships.”

She said your applications shouldn’t stop freshman year.

“Also, upperclassmen should remember that they need to keep looking, too,” Renter said. “There are often scholarships for sophomores, juniors, and seniors.”

She said if you need student loans, look at federal student loan options first over private loans and explore federal work study options as well. Your FAFSA application will ask if you’re interested in the program.

The FAFSA application period opens on October 1st for the coming school year and is open now for the 2022 - 2023 college year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar + in Tifton was one of the stores raided.
SWGA businesses raided on gambling violations
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day ends for Wednesday night, Thursday morning
The sheriff’s office said they had been searching for Nancy Echeverria, who was reported missing.
Remains of missing Atkinson Co. woman found
Around 46,000 speed violations have been given out since the RedSpeed cameras went up last...
Albany courts getting backlogged due to amount of speed zone camera violations, other issues
Columbus men arrested in Tennesse after fraud in Crisp Co.
Columbus men arrested in Tennesse after fraud in Crisp Co.

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he's clashed with the company...
Musk aims to ease concerns in address to Twitter workers
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Wall Street stumbles 3.3% as fears of a recession grow
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Floodwaters from Yellowstone surge through eastern Montana
Police said Clevester Burge was charged with shooting with intent to kill, possession of a...
Man shoots victim, calls an Uber to flee the scene, police say
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’