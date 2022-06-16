Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

WATCH: Inmates save officer from assault at detention center

Jail officials say Bridgette Harvey attacked Deputy Lillian Jimenez at a detention center in Florida. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – An inmate’s recent attack on a detention officer was caught on camera.

Jail officials say Bridgette Harvey attacked Deputy Lillian Jimenez from behind at a detention center in Florida.

Harvey attempted to choke Jimenez with a pillowcase.

Jimenez was able to call for the emergency response team on her radio while several other inmates came to her and removed the pillowcase from around her neck.

The detention officer suffered minor injuries.

Harvey and a co-conspirator who helped her are facing assault charges.

They were moved to solitary confinement, along with two other inmates who are accused of playing a role in the attack.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day ends for Wednesday night, Thursday morning
Dollar + in Tifton was one of the stores raided.
SWGA businesses raided on gambling violations
Around 46,000 speed violations have been given out since the RedSpeed cameras went up last...
Albany courts getting backlogged due to amount of speed zone camera violations, other issues
The sheriff’s office said they had been searching for Nancy Echeverria, who was reported missing.
Remains of missing Atkinson Co. woman found
The victim told police that he was taking out the trash when he noticed someone trying to break...
Albany man shot after spotting attempted car break-in

Latest News

FILE - Revlon products are on display in a store, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in North Andover,...
Revlon, beauty icon in crowded market, files for bankruptcy
FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
Kevin Spacey ‘strenuously’ denies sex charges, granted bail
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Floodwaters from Yellowstone surge through eastern Montana
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
RAW: Flooding continues to devastate Yellowstone, parts of Montana
‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
‘The Office’ and ‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive to Comic Con event