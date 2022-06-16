VSU welcomes migrant students for summer learning

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University welcomed 30 high school migrant students on campus for two weeks to allow them to get hands-on experience of what college life will look like for them.

The students used several tools and electronic measuring devices to build their own remote operated vehicles, or ROVs, and raced it on water.

This program focused on teamwork, leadership, hands-on learning and critical thinking. Those four things students said they feel will be beneficial to them once they enroll in college.

Director Phenix Culbertson said this is his second year leading the students in the camp. The migrant students were chosen based on certain criteria.

Culbertson said he was able to see the impact the camp has on the students, which inspired him to come back for a second year.

”So many of them don’t realize where they could go and how feasible college can really be for them, regardless of some of their circumstances and so it’s important,” he said.

Leslie Pinasoteelo is a graduating senior and she said she appreciates the hands-on learning experience given to her at the camp. She said it’s giving her practice for the real world after high school.

Students said this was an opportunity of a lifetime. They encourage other high school students to enroll in programs that could be beneficial to them.

”I love hands-on things. It makes me learn more being able to touch stuff. It just (encourages) me to do the things,” she said.

The 30 migrant students said this program enhanced their desire, even more, to enroll in college to someday work in the career of their choice.

