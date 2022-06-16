Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

VSU welcomes migrant students for summer learning

Valdosta State University welcomed 30 high school migrant students on campus for two weeks....
Valdosta State University welcomed 30 high school migrant students on campus for two weeks. This allowed them to get hands-on experience of what college life will look like.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University welcomed 30 high school migrant students on campus for two weeks to allow them to get hands-on experience of what college life will look like for them.

The students used several tools and electronic measuring devices to build their own remote operated vehicles, or ROVs, and raced it on water.

This program focused on teamwork, leadership, hands-on learning and critical thinking. Those four things students said they feel will be beneficial to them once they enroll in college.

Director Phenix Culbertson said this is his second year leading the students in the camp. The migrant students were chosen based on certain criteria.

Culbertson said he was able to see the impact the camp has on the students, which inspired him to come back for a second year.

”So many of them don’t realize where they could go and how feasible college can really be for them, regardless of some of their circumstances and so it’s important,” he said.

Leslie Pinasoteelo is a graduating senior and she said she appreciates the hands-on learning experience given to her at the camp. She said it’s giving her practice for the real world after high school.

Students said this was an opportunity of a lifetime. They encourage other high school students to enroll in programs that could be beneficial to them.

”I love hands-on things. It makes me learn more being able to touch stuff. It just (encourages) me to do the things,” she said.

The 30 migrant students said this program enhanced their desire, even more, to enroll in college to someday work in the career of their choice.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day ends for Wednesday night, Thursday morning
Dollar + in Tifton was one of the stores raided.
SWGA businesses raided on gambling violations
Around 46,000 speed violations have been given out since the RedSpeed cameras went up last...
Albany courts getting backlogged due to amount of speed zone camera violations, other issues
The sheriff’s office said they had been searching for Nancy Echeverria, who was reported missing.
Remains of missing Atkinson Co. woman found
Columbus men arrested in Tennesse after fraud in Crisp Co.
Columbus men arrested in Tennesse after fraud in Crisp Co.

Latest News

Buffy Hankinson, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association in Tifton, said there are...
Health officials: Watch, talk to senior citizens to help them
Chappell stands in front of judge Thurman who reads him his rights.
Lee Co. murder suspect makes first court appearance
Last week, WALB News 10 reported that hundreds of kids are staying in hotel rooms and offices...
State leaders making changes after hundreds of South Ga. foster kids placed in hotels
$16 million initiative launches to help Black women in Randolph, Clay and Terrell County