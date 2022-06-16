NightHawks Host First Football Camp

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - To the Rose City, it was a busy week for Thomasville’s newest college football team.

Thomas University will play their first football season in 2023, a program designed to help veterans transition from military to civilian life, and one way to get that message out is to host camps.

The NightHawks doing just that on Friday, a program that has been a long time coming and for head coach Orlando Mitjans it was one exciting afternoon.

“Seeing the coaching staff enjoying themselves being around young people and getting them going in the right direction, it’s been great these last couple of months,” Mitjans told WALB. “Putting the staff together. And putting our fingers on young men, trying to convince them that this would be a great place to come play and get their education.”

A program building a lot of interest and 2023 will be here before we know it.

