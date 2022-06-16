Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

NightHawks Host First Football Camp

Thomas University hosted their first ever football camp on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium
Thomas University hosted their first ever football camp on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - To the Rose City, it was a busy week for Thomasville’s newest college football team.

Thomas University will play their first football season in 2023, a program designed to help veterans transition from military to civilian life, and one way to get that message out is to host camps.

The NightHawks doing just that on Friday, a program that has been a long time coming and for head coach Orlando Mitjans it was one exciting afternoon.

“Seeing the coaching staff enjoying themselves being around young people and getting them going in the right direction, it’s been great these last couple of months,” Mitjans told WALB. “Putting the staff together. And putting our fingers on young men, trying to convince them that this would be a great place to come play and get their education.”

A program building a lot of interest and 2023 will be here before we know it.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim told police that he was taking out the trash when he noticed someone trying to break...
Albany man shot after spotting attempted car break-in
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say
Jazzy Huff filed for a new trial in 2021.
Motion for new trial for Jazzy Huff denied
It happened after deputies responded to a 911 call to a home on Ginger Trail because a man with...
GBI: 1 dead in Lowndes Co. officer-involved shooting
The Georgia Primaries runoff elections are set for late June.
Here’s what you need to know about the Ga. Primaries runoff elections

Latest News

Albany State shows off their 2021 SIAC Championship rings
Golden Rams receive SIAC Championship rings
Campers gather with Bulldogs head coach Erik McDougald before a drill
Bulldogs host 2022 kids camp
Head coach Deandra Schirmer speaks to the campers before a campus tour
Lady Blazers close busy week with elite camp
Kenny Moore speaks to campers during his youth camp
Kenny Moore brings youth camp back to Lowndes