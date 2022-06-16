Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Golden Rams receive SIAC Championship rings

Albany State shows off their 2021 SIAC Championship rings
Albany State shows off their 2021 SIAC Championship rings(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Looking back to 2021, we saw a season that the Albany State football program will remember for a long time.

10 wins, a trip to the big dance and the first conference title since 2013.

One of the best teams the SIAC has ever seen and on Monday night the guys would celebrate what was a phenomenal year.

It was a fun night over on the East Campus of Albany State, as ASU celebrated it’s 16th SIAC conference title, alongside family and friends who were there every step of the way.

After losing in the championship game in both 2018 and 2019, and with the 2020 season cancelled due to COVID, the long-awaited return to the field gave the Golden Rams just what they needed.

“Those losses definitely fueled us for the season just cause we knew within ourselves who the better team was,” said redshirt junior safety James Hawkins. “But we knew that on those consecutive Saturdays when we lost those championship games we weren’t playing to the best of our ability and so that along with having another whole year off due to Covid really gave us the fuel power and gave us the focus for everybody to get through and do what they needed to do in order to win this championship.”

A great run and the Golden Rams will look to repeat later this fall.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim told police that he was taking out the trash when he noticed someone trying to break...
Albany man shot after spotting attempted car break-in
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say
Jazzy Huff filed for a new trial in 2021.
Motion for new trial for Jazzy Huff denied
It happened after deputies responded to a 911 call to a home on Ginger Trail because a man with...
GBI: 1 dead in Lowndes Co. officer-involved shooting
The Georgia Primaries runoff elections are set for late June.
Here’s what you need to know about the Ga. Primaries runoff elections

Latest News

Campers gather with Bulldogs head coach Erik McDougald before a drill
Bulldogs host 2022 kids camp
Thomas University hosted their first ever football camp on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium
NightHawks Host First Football Camp
Head coach Deandra Schirmer speaks to the campers before a campus tour
Lady Blazers close busy week with elite camp
Kenny Moore speaks to campers during his youth camp
Kenny Moore brings youth camp back to Lowndes