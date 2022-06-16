Golden Rams receive SIAC Championship rings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Looking back to 2021, we saw a season that the Albany State football program will remember for a long time.

10 wins, a trip to the big dance and the first conference title since 2013.

One of the best teams the SIAC has ever seen and on Monday night the guys would celebrate what was a phenomenal year.

It was a fun night over on the East Campus of Albany State, as ASU celebrated it’s 16th SIAC conference title, alongside family and friends who were there every step of the way.

After losing in the championship game in both 2018 and 2019, and with the 2020 season cancelled due to COVID, the long-awaited return to the field gave the Golden Rams just what they needed.

“Those losses definitely fueled us for the season just cause we knew within ourselves who the better team was,” said redshirt junior safety James Hawkins. “But we knew that on those consecutive Saturdays when we lost those championship games we weren’t playing to the best of our ability and so that along with having another whole year off due to Covid really gave us the fuel power and gave us the focus for everybody to get through and do what they needed to do in order to win this championship.”

A great run and the Golden Rams will look to repeat later this fall.

