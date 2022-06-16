Georgia congressman to improve internet access and emergency services

DONALSONVILLE, Ga (WTVY) - Wednesday, Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. approved two projects intended to improve rural wireless access and public safety.

According to a press release, one of the projects will support the city of Donalsonville, Georgia in expanding their wireless, high-speed internet service to unserved and underserved residents.

The other project will support areas served by the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission by updating and upgrading public communications safety equipment. This is intended to help fire and rescue quickly coordinate emergency responses.

“These funds will help our emergency services get crucial equipment that helps them coordinate during times of crisis. It will also improve internet access for Seminole County residents — which can affect everything from our children’s education and family access to telehealth services, to our local businesses looking to connect with customers near and far,” said Congressman Bishop.

The Appropriations Committee draft bill, in which the funding for these projects is included, is only the first step in securing funding, according to the press release. The next steps to approve funding will include approval from the full Appropriations Committee, consideration on the House Floor, and negotiations with the Senate.

