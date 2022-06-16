Dangerous heat will be the main emphasis today. We’ve lost the rain chance down 10 percent for this afternoon so temperatures will reach the mid 90s By midday heat index numbers coming up to 100 by 11 and then hanging out between 105 and 110 all afternoon long heat advisory extends till eight o’clock and that’s when we think the heat index values will start to drop into the 90s and this is the evening plan or 97 to 70 and 99 V and 86 at 11pm. hot and muggy for the overnight muggy. 75 degrees. We do have rain chances coming back a little bit tomorrow 30% afternoon, evening overnight, and then the rain chances pretty much dropped to nothing through the midweek next week. And that’s when the next heatwave begins. Actually that’s when the heatwave peaks next week. We a little bit cooler in the mornings and the humidity drops this weekend. The Highs will reach 106 on Thursday and held tight all time record high for the month of June.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.