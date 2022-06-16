Ask the Expert
Editorial: Fathers, it’s time we step up to the plate

By Bruce Austin
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Father’s Day. Certainly, one of my favorite days now that I am a father.  It’s the one time my kids hang around me and do pretty much whatever I want to do.

It’s been 32 years since I have celebrated my father in person, and boy did I take it for granted. James Owen Austin was a truly special man and role model.

Not just for me and my siblings but for other men. What made him that example was he was involved. He was present. He was firm. He didn’t leave it up to my mother to raise us.

He took responsibility. He was a man of prayer. He set an example that impacted me and was a witness to others on how to be a Father.

Never claimed to be a perfect man, and I know by the way I speak, that I hold him in high regard. But a man that continues to be an inspiration to others 31 years after he has been gone did something right.

Probably the most impactful thing my dad did for us was be involved. He was present and you knew he was there to support you. What a message for dads in 2022. Too many dads are absent in their kids’ lives.

So, men, dads, fathers, it’s time we step up to the plate and be the men God put us here to be as a father.  That child is ours to raise, not just their mothers or grandparents.  Certainly not their coaches or teachers, preachers or friends’ parents — it’s ours.

Our responsibility.

So, my message today, be involved dads. Be there and be present. Your kids need you now more than ever.

Happy Father’s Day!

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

