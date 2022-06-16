Bulldogs host 2022 kids camp

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - It was a spring to remember for the Thomasville baseball team, your state runners up in AA, making that trip to Statesboro and having their best season in decades.

A great run with a buzz that would carry into this summer and this week the guys are giving back, hosting their annual kids camp.

Almost 100 campers taking over the diamond in the Rose City, learning the basics and having fun with the varsity players they watch week in and week out.

It’s a cycle for this program, to teach and bond with the ones they hope can play on the same field down the road.

“They see them in the community, they see them in the school reading books to them, and they see all those kind of things,” said Thomasville head baseball coach Erik McDougald. “Now they want a chance to spend time with them on the baseball field. It is about sharing that over two different generations.”

“To see how much it means to the community, especially as much as we put into the community and help it,” added outfielder Carson Fryman, who is a rising senior with the team, and also attended the camp as a kid. “Doing it with the guys before me that grew up and doing the same thing I did.”

Always a fun time and the camp will run through Wednesday afternoon.

