Whigham mayor passes away

WHIGHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Whigham has passed away.

George Trulock, the mayor of the small Grady County town, died on Monday.

His business Trulock Chokes took to Facebook and said the mayor died after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer.

“He worked tirelessly for 40 years to grow this company by leaps and bounds,” the Facebook post stated. “He was a visionary and a creative genius, and the world lost an amazing human being.”

