Whigham mayor passes away

File Photo: Whigham Mayor George Trulock died on Monday.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WHIGHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Whigham has passed away.

George Trulock, the mayor of the small Grady County town, died on Monday.

His business Trulock Chokes took to Facebook and said the mayor died after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer.

“He worked tirelessly for 40 years to grow this company by leaps and bounds,” the Facebook post stated. “He was a visionary and a creative genius, and the world lost an amazing human being.”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Trulock. Mr. Trulock passed away on June 13 after...

Posted by Trulock Chokes on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

