SWGA businesses raided on gambling violations
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several stores across southwest Georgia were raided for gambling violations on Wednesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Search warrants were executed at 12 business locations.
The businesses were:
- Stop and Shop, 415 W. Washington Ave, Ashburn
- Lucky Lotto Food Mart, 231 S. Main St. Ashburn
- Rubby’s Food Mart, 362 E. Washington Ave., Ashburn
- OK Gas Station aka OK Store, 1270 Bussey Road, Sycamore
- Dollar +, 910 Central Ave. South, Tifton
- Nita’s Food Mart, 1520 Central Ave. South, Tifton
- Roxx, 608 Love Ave., Tifton
- Silver Star, 610 Love Ave., Tifton
- Lucky Lotto, 402 W. 7th Street, Tifton
- Shell Food Mart, 501 N. Main St., Sylvester
- Lucky Lotto, 201 W. Franklin St., Sylvester
- Prince Beauty, 305 E. Franklin St., Sylvester
The GBI said during the investigation, agents found that businesses were operating coin-operated amusement machines or COAMS. The GBI said these machines are where customers get cash payouts for winning credits.
“In Georgia, COAMS must be properly licensed by the Georgia Lottery and credits may only be redeemed for lottery tickets and/or store merchandise,” the GBI said in a release.
The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashburn Police Department, the Sycamore Police Department, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office took part in the search warrants. The Tifton Judicial Circuit and the Georgia Lottery Corporation cooperated in the investigation, according to the GBI.
