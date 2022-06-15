SWGA businesses raided on gambling violations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several stores across southwest Georgia were raided for gambling violations on Wednesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Search warrants were executed at 12 business locations.

The businesses were:

Stop and Shop, 415 W. Washington Ave, Ashburn

Lucky Lotto Food Mart, 231 S. Main St. Ashburn

Rubby’s Food Mart, 362 E. Washington Ave., Ashburn

OK Gas Station aka OK Store, 1270 Bussey Road, Sycamore

Dollar +, 910 Central Ave. South, Tifton

Nita’s Food Mart, 1520 Central Ave. South, Tifton

Roxx, 608 Love Ave., Tifton

Silver Star, 610 Love Ave., Tifton

Lucky Lotto, 402 W. 7th Street, Tifton

Shell Food Mart, 501 N. Main St., Sylvester

Lucky Lotto, 201 W. Franklin St., Sylvester

Prince Beauty, 305 E. Franklin St., Sylvester

The GBI said during the investigation, agents found that businesses were operating coin-operated amusement machines or COAMS. The GBI said these machines are where customers get cash payouts for winning credits.

“In Georgia, COAMS must be properly licensed by the Georgia Lottery and credits may only be redeemed for lottery tickets and/or store merchandise,” the GBI said in a release.

The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashburn Police Department, the Sycamore Police Department, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office took part in the search warrants. The Tifton Judicial Circuit and the Georgia Lottery Corporation cooperated in the investigation, according to the GBI.

