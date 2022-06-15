Ask the Expert
Supporters call for Jazzy Huff’s exoneration

There were many signs at Wednesday's Rally.
There were many signs at Wednesday's Rally.(Source: WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Supporters for Jazzy Huff hit the pavement on Wednesday saying they believe he was wrongly convicted.

Huff was convicted of murdering his employee in Dougherty County Superior Court. Last December, his attorneys appealed for a new trial. That motion was denied.

Huff’s supporters said they believe Huff deserves a new trial.

Supporters said they think this case is about self-defense. Now that the motion for a new trial has been denied, they said they still believe Huff is innocent.

At the trial, Huff’s attorney argued the state alleged Huff was a gang member because of the way he held his gun.

His supporters went out on one of the hottest days of the year to say they still believe Huff shot Zenas Davis in self-defense.

Staci Bryant is one of the organizers of the Jazzy Huff rally.
Staci Bryant is one of the organizers of the Jazzy Huff rally.(Source: WALB)

“I think Jazzy was in fear of his life from the deepest of my heart,” said Jamie Mathis, one of the rally’s organizers. “I know he was when I first watched the video. I was fearful for him.”

“I think that if I were challenged and feared for my life, which is what I saw in the video that I watched, I would definitely do the same,“ Staci Bryant, another rally organizer, said.

That video shows Davis approaching Huff with a yellow object in his hand. The defense argued Huff thought it was a box cutter. The prosecution said it was a lighter during the trial.

Another issue Huff’s attorney brought up was about a break the jury took during the trial, alleging a deputy noticed the victim’s family speaking with jurors — which could have had some influence on jurors’ decision.

Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards said it’s likely the next steps, in this case, will be the Georgia Supreme Court.

″The same issues will likely be looked at, and the Supreme Court of Georgia will decide whether or not there was anything that merits any kind of change in the circumstances for this conviction,” said Edwards.

Supporters said they’re hopeful when the case makes it to the Georgia Supreme Court, the outcome will be different and they vow to keep fighting for him.

