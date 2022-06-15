Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Say goodbye to ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’ final episode airs this week

Wendy Williams has been out all season because of health issues.
Wendy Williams has been out all season because of health issues.(The Wendy Williams Show / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After 13 seasons, “The Wendy Williams Show” will officially come to an end this week.

Variety has reported the last show will air Friday, but Wendy won’t be there.

She’s been out all season because of health issues.

It’s been a rocky few years for the talk show host. Beyond health issues, she shared that she lived in a sober house for a time.

There have also been questions about her mental health, a divorce and financial trouble.

Still, the show’s syndicators said they want to work with her again at some point. What that will look like though, and when, is anyone’s guess.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim told police that he was taking out the trash when he noticed someone trying to break...
Albany man shot after spotting attempted car break-in
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say
Jazzy Huff filed for a new trial in 2021.
Motion for new trial for Jazzy Huff denied
It happened after deputies responded to a 911 call to a home on Ginger Trail because a man with...
GBI: 1 dead in Lowndes Co. officer-involved shooting
The Georgia Primaries runoff elections are set for late June.
Here’s what you need to know about the Ga. Primaries runoff elections

Latest News

A commercial bus driver says he didn't know the gummies he ate while driving contained THC.
Bus driver blacks out behind wheel, says he didn’t know his gummy snacks included THC
FILE- Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Secretary Miguel Cardona, U.S. Department of Education
Plans to give parents a bigger say on what’s happening inside their children’s classrooms with new national council
Combat veteran James Bolin hugs John Boyd, a stranger who stepped up and paid Bolin's rent for...
Stranger pays year’s rent for disabled combat veteran who feared losing home
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes