Remains of missing Atkinson Co. woman found

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WALB) - The remains of a woman missing out of Atkinson County have been found in Jeff Davis County, according to the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they had been searching for Nancy Echeverria, who was reported missing.

The sheriff’s office said it used air support and cellphone services to track her GPS location. That’s how they were able to locate Echeverria’s vehicle.

After a search of the area, the sheriff’s office found human remains believed to be hers.

No other information is known at this time.

Law enforcement and the Department of Natural Resources are processing everything found at the scene.

