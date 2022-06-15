Phoebe files legal objection to medical center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County is experiencing another delay in its long-awaited medical center.

The center was brought up in 2016 and was set to replace the grand Island Golf club. Now Phoebe has filed another legal objection.

During the Lee County Commission meeting, chairman Billy Mathis spoke about the many legal hurdles over the past 6 years. Noting prior legal objections from phoebe, the pandemic and other lawsuits have delayed construction.

“We’re going to have to work through this last phoebe objection which will of course cause delays and cost us some more money, but we’ll work through it like we have everything else and keep moving forward,” said Mathis.

A spokesperson for Phoebe said they are not challenging the county’s right to build a hospital, instead, they say they’ve objected to the failure of the developers to meet the deadline, arguing the developer has made their fifth extension request.

They released this statement:

The fact that developers have been unable to secure financing or begin construction on the promised Lee County hospital has absolutely nothing to do with Phoebe. Phoebe did not file any legal challenge to the county’s right to build a hospital. It has, though, objected to the failure of the developers to comply with state laws and regulations in connection with the project.

The initial certificate of need (CON) granted by the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) on Nov. 15, 2017 mandated that construction of the hospital be completed by Aug. 6, 2020. Lee County Medical Center, and its out-of-state developer and CEO Eddie Alexander, have now requested a fifth extension to the CON, inaccurately stating that substantial work on the hospital has been completed, when – in fact – no construction has taken place.

The latest request includes major changes to the project approved in the initial CON, including reducing the number of beds, transferring ownership to a new corporation and altering the proposed – but heretofore unsecured – financing for the project. In addition, the request seeks an extension of time for completion of the hospital to July 2024. Phoebe simply filed an objection with DCH, stating such wholesale changes should be impermissible under CON law and the department’s own rules.

It seems the only time Lee County officials speak publicly about the hospital is when they want to shift blame for the project’s failures onto Phoebe. All other discussions happen under a cloak of secrecy, with no public debate or votes by the county commission.

Any implications that Phoebe is forcing delays that could cost Lee County taxpayers money are outrageous and run counter to Lee County leaders’ previous pledges that local tax money would not be used to fund construction of the hospital. Mr. Alexander should take responsibility for the many delays to this project, and – if he plans to pass costs on to the taxpayers of Lee County – he owes them an explanation.

