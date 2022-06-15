Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Monroe hosts second summer play date

Westover discusses a play during a timeout during a scrimmage
Westover discusses a play during a timeout during a scrimmage(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer basketball would make it’s way to the good life city this week, as teams are already looking ahead to a new season this winter.

A campaign that will bring a lot of change and the only way to prep, is to get in a lot of good work beforehand.

This past week would belong to the ladies, as Monroe played host to their first summer play date of 2022.

An afternoon that saw a handful of local teams get a lot of good work in, with each squad getting a couple of games, and that time is vital because a big change looms this winter with the addition of a shot clock to the GHSA.

A change that these teams hope to be ready for and for Monroe, it’s all about maximizing floor time for all of South Georgia.

“It’s just a cheap way for the girls to play, the biggest thing going on with girls basketball in our area is they don’t play a lot of basketball, so there is no charge for the teams, the coaches get out there and we referee our own games and we just let the girls play,” said Monroe head girls basketball coach Jennifer Acree. “Definitely get a chance to see what everybody else has in the summer but the biggest thing is just getting repetition, our girls need lots of repetition because we have a lot that don’t play AAU basketball but we have some they do so it’s an opportunity for everybody to play, middle school, JV and high school.”

A packed week and there will be many more play dates later this summer.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim told police that he was taking out the trash when he noticed someone trying to break...
Albany man shot after spotting attempted car break-in
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say
Jazzy Huff filed for a new trial in 2021.
Motion for new trial for Jazzy Huff denied
It happened after deputies responded to a 911 call to a home on Ginger Trail because a man with...
GBI: 1 dead in Lowndes Co. officer-involved shooting
The Georgia Primaries runoff elections are set for late June.
Here’s what you need to know about the Ga. Primaries runoff elections

Latest News

Head coach Deandra Schirmer speaks to the campers before a campus tour
Lady Blazers close busy week with elite camp
Kenny Moore speaks to campers during his youth camp
Kenny Moore brings youth camp back to Lowndes
Florida State announces firing of Mike Martin Jr.
Florida State athletics begins national search for head baseball coach
Campers meet with staff before beginning a drill
Lee County hosts youth softball camp