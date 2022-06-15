Monroe hosts second summer play date

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer basketball would make it’s way to the good life city this week, as teams are already looking ahead to a new season this winter.

A campaign that will bring a lot of change and the only way to prep, is to get in a lot of good work beforehand.

This past week would belong to the ladies, as Monroe played host to their first summer play date of 2022.

An afternoon that saw a handful of local teams get a lot of good work in, with each squad getting a couple of games, and that time is vital because a big change looms this winter with the addition of a shot clock to the GHSA.

A change that these teams hope to be ready for and for Monroe, it’s all about maximizing floor time for all of South Georgia.

“It’s just a cheap way for the girls to play, the biggest thing going on with girls basketball in our area is they don’t play a lot of basketball, so there is no charge for the teams, the coaches get out there and we referee our own games and we just let the girls play,” said Monroe head girls basketball coach Jennifer Acree. “Definitely get a chance to see what everybody else has in the summer but the biggest thing is just getting repetition, our girls need lots of repetition because we have a lot that don’t play AAU basketball but we have some they do so it’s an opportunity for everybody to play, middle school, JV and high school.”

A packed week and there will be many more play dates later this summer.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.