Lee Co. fire and EMS practice active shooter drill

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In case of a potential school shooting, the Lee County Fire and EMS are preparing to keep children safe.

Officials brought in experts to teach Lee County first responders how to respond to an active shooter, and save lives.

“They have determined through multiple case studies throughout the state and throughout the country that more injuries are stoppable with basic life support,” Brandon Brown, training captain for lee County Fire-EMS said.

The training started in the classroom then moved to Kinchafoonee Primary School for a drill. (WALB)

Brown wanted to be proactive and not reactive.

“(I’m) Teaching them how to move through schools, searching classroom by classroom, making sure no areas are left unattended, finding patients and being able to provide life support immediately,” said Brown.

Brown said this training is unique because it involves EMS, Fire and Police officers working together during the shooting

“Normally paramedics and firefighters cannot operate in the warm zone. That warm zone is an area where the gunman is not present, but it can still egress to it.

“This kind of environment we usually don’t operate in,” Brown said.

Phillip Jackson, president and CEO of NATEC, said he’s been a first responder for over 30 years including time on the SWAT team.

“I’ve been in active shooter situations and what we’re trying to prepare them to do is to react in appropriate ways, have the right mindset and the right skill set to take care of critically injured patients,” Jackson said.

Wednesday’s training was for school shootings specifically. The Fire Department plans to do monthly drills covering other targets for shooting like outside sporting events.

“What we want them to do is start here. It’s a building block process. We’re going to compound this with more stresses, more critical patients,” Jackson said.

Phillip Jackson, who was instructing the course, is a part of the SWAT team (WALB)

He added that physical fitness is pivotal in active shooter scenarios to ensure that first responders respond appropriately.

“You’ll have to be able to stay in the fight. That’s going to take some stamina. That’s why when we train we train with a purpose. Anybody can do this, but we have to do this in a timely manner. Time is life, that’s where we need to be,” Jackson said.

On June 28 and 30, Lee County Fire and EMS plan on doing a real-life shooter scenario involving multiple agencies.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.