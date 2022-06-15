Lady Blazers close busy week with elite camp

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It was a busy Sunday over in Titletown, inside The Complex as a weeks worth of camps came to a close for the Valdosta State Women’s basketball program.

The finale, was a sold out Elite Camp which saw a packed gym full of young ladies hoping to play ball at the next level.

For VSU, it’s been a great summer so far, getting the chance to look at a lot of athletes who just might want to be rocking those Blazer colors very soon.

“We have such great resources and facilities here at Valdosta State that whenever we can get talent in the gym and whenever we can utilize our space and compete and have these players come out and meet our players and get coached by our players,” said Blazers head women’s basketball coach Deandra Schirmer. “It’s a huge benefit for us because then it allows them to kind of see our culture and we’ve worked really hard on our championship culture here and to get them here they kind of get a better feel for it so I’ve been excited all week, it’s been great from kids camp, to team camp to now elite camp and we’re just excited to be able to see all the talent, the local talent and get these players in our gym.”

A program fresh off an Elite Eight run, ready to build a power in Titletown.

