Kenny Moore brings youth camp back to Lowndes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Out in Titletown, Lowndes was the place to be on Saturday as Pro bowl defensive back and former Lowndes Viking Kenny Moore made his return to host a free youth camp alongside his Love One Foundation.

Hundreds of athletes, from all ages took part to learn skills and run through drills from many of the areas best.

For Kenny, it’s always a joy to be back and his goal is to just make sure the kids get as much as they can out of the few hours spent on the field.

“If you can see it, you can do it you know it’s a little vague for kids to see things on tv, on the internet and try to mimic that and you know try to learn from those values,” said Moore. “So I try to be here in the flesh just to encourage them and motivate them to do all they can. It’s good to be face-to-face and to be in the flesh to have those reactions and moments so I was definitely excited to be down here.”

And it was a fun day for everyone that came out.

