The Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Boys & Girls Club Re-opens After 10 Year Hiatus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -After being closed for about 10 years due to unforeseen circumstances, the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Boys & Girls Club location is back open.

Many guests attended the grand opening event, including the former president and first Lady, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

During the ceremony, a check was presented to help with the future endeavors of the club.

$500,000 check presented to the Plains Boys & Girls Club location. (WALB)

Marvin Laster, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Albany, said the check will go a long way towards the success of the center.

“Dan and Dawn Ostrander are great long-time friends of President and Mrs. Carter and supporters of theirs. They came in from Reno, Nevada today to present what is the second-largest individual gift that our organization has ever received,” he said. “It is valued at a minimum of half a million dollars. That will go to support the operational needs and future needs of this club in perpetuity.”

Marvin Laster is the CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Albany. He says the Plains location underwent many renovations before reopening. (WALB)

And that’s not all the organization secured.

“Earlier this year, we were also able to finalize a $2 million endowment to ensure the operational cost of this club in perpetuity. So, we’re really excited,” Laster said.

Right before the reopening, one of the biggest features to be upgraded was the club’s pool.

The new and improved pool at the Plains location. (WALB)

Tim Wofford is also the CEO of Boys & Girls Club in Albany and said the swimming pool will be put to good use.

“The swimming pool is a magnet for most communities just due to the fact that everybody likes to swim, likes to get in some cool weather, especially with 100-degree weather,” he said. “The pool is going to be a major attraction, and hopefully, it’ll help us bring in some more members to the club and give them a safe place to have fun and be.”

Tim Wofford is the CEO of Boys & Girls Club in Albany. He says he is happy that Sumter County now has a place for kids to gather and have fun. (WALB)

Wofford added that the feedback from parents has been great.

“Like most parents, they’re working, busy trying to just secure a fun place, a safe place for those kids to be when they’re at work,” he said. “So it is really encouraging to hear from them to say ‘hey, Thank you for opening the doors and giving them a fun place to be.’”

Both Boys & Girls Club representatives said they are extremely grateful to both President and Mrs. Carter as well as the community for their support.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.