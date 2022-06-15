‘I fought for my liberty and my freedom’ Exonerated ex-pro baseball player becomes voice for the wrongful convicted

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are a number of men and women throughout the U.S. who have been impacted by wrongful convictions, but one man is determined to see a change in the justice system.

This month’s Lifting up with Lenah turns to a criminal justice reform advocate who uses his personal experience to help the wrongfully and rightfully convicted.

Here’s his story.

Jimmie C. Gardner was a former professional baseball player for the Chicago Cubs. Gardner played in the minor leagues from 1984 to 1988, but during his season in 1987, his world turned upside down.

Gardner played professional baseball with the Chicago Cubs until his life took a surprising turn. (Jimmie C. Gardner)

At the time, Gardner was playing with the Charleston Wheelers in Charleston, West Virginia when a couple of sexual assault cases with two women surfaced. He was later charged with the crime along with robbery, burglary and assault during the commission of a felony.

In 1990, he was convicted and sentenced to 110 years. Gardner said he knew he was innocent.

“I fought for my liberty and my freedom for a period of 27 years before I proved my innocence and was exonerated of all charges, and that was April 1, 2016, and I was exonerated of all charges September 7, 2016,” he said. “And that’s what led me to do the work that I do.”

Gardner served 27 years in prison before being exonerated in 2016. (Jimmie C. Gardner)

Through his experience, Gardner said it’s created a passion within him to fight for the voiceless that lie within the justice system.

“I believe that individuals have encountered disparities and sentences, unjust in illegal types of prosecutions, so I kind of fight for all those that don’t have voices,” he said.

Gardner’s passion has led him to establish his motivational speaking business “JC Gardner Speaks”. Through that, he said he’s been able to strengthen his voice for the voiceless and continue sharing his and others’ experiences in the justice system.

Gardner said the number of wrongly convicted men and women goes into the thousands and continues to grow every day.

“Currently there are 3,150 exonerees throughout the United States and abroad and from those 3,150 exonerees, we still believe that there are countless others that haven’t had the opportunity to be reviewed through the courts and had an opportunity to get rulings on their case and provide new evidence to the courts on behalf of their innocence,” he said.

Gardner said his role on the board of the Georgia Innocence Project has allowed him to help change the number of people impacted by wrongful convictions.

He encourages others to join criminal justice organizations to help fight against injustices in the criminal system. He also said he encourages others to pursue their education as that was one thing he did during his 27 years in prison.

Gardner earned three associate’s degrees and numerous certificates during his incarceration. Most recently, he earned his bachelor’s degree in communications at Chapman University in California. He said he always knew education was important.

“My position is, in order to truly have a chance in life, you have to be informed and information comes in a lot of different areas,” he said. " Education is very vital and key and knowledge is infinite and I believe we must continue to learn and grow, so I applied it to my own life.”

Gardner said the advocacy work he does today is his way of paying it forward as people inside of jail helped him make it out and back home to his family.

“I did it with the help of others, so I have a duty to help those that can’t be helped and are in similar situations that I was,” he said.

His message to anyone going through a wrongful conviction right now is this:

Continue to believe and never give up. It’s going to be arduous, it’s going to be difficult. I believe we have to go through some strains and some pressures and some tensions in order to grow.

Gardner said he is currently working on more plans and projects for the future that will expand his advocacy work such as possible documentaries of his and others’ stories in the justice system.

A specific project that Gardner said is on its way to Georgia is called the ‘Gardner House’. The project will be dedicated to giving convicted felons an opportunity to come home and transition back into society and become productive citizens.

“We got to remember, those individuals are still citizens and they’re a part of our society and we don’t want to throw them away,” he said. “We want to be able to put people in positions to have second chances, opportunities to do good.”

With so much going on in the world today, it’s a relief to be able to stop and listen to the work being done to create a better world.

Anyone with suggestions of an organization or person doing good in the community can send submissions to Lenah.Allen@walb.com.

