Florida State athletics begins national search for head baseball coach

By Seminoles.com
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WALB) - Florida State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced Friday that Mike Martin, Jr. will not return as FSU’s baseball coach and that a national search will begin immediately to find his replacement.

“Making the change with our baseball coach was not an easy decision, but it is our responsibility to put our student-athletes and our teams in the best position to reach their full potential,” said Alford.  “Ultimately, the decision came down to whether our baseball program was performing up to the admittedly high standards that we have established through our historic success and I do not believe we were.”

“We deeply appreciate all Mike has done for the program as head coach, as an assistant coach and as a Seminole student-athlete.  His passion for the university and the baseball program is unequaled.  I am sure I speak for all Seminole fans when I say we wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

