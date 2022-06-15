Ask the Expert
More heat today & a greater severe threat tonight
By Chris Zelman
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Get ready for another scorcher. Today we’re forecasting a high of 100 There is a slight chance of a shower storm this afternoon and evening we’ll talk about the severe threat in a little bit heat index numbers 107 to 112 from 1pm to 5pm. We have heat advisories in effect on Northeastern kameez have excessive heat warnings as they’re expecting heat indices to surpass 110. But the rain chances are going to ramp up not as early as yesterday when they came in blasting between three and five o’clock. It’ll be between like eight and 10pm tonight and maybe lingering even towards the midnight hour and we do have a slight risk for severe storms. That’s a level up from yesterday. damaging wind threat 15% Chance large hail threat 15% chance because that is the first little weather day from 7pm to 1am. Tomorrow morning showers and storms and after 1am rain chances are coming down. Temperatures are coming down a little bit right this weekend. And then the heat builds back next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

