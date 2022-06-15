First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday night, Thursday morning
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk of severe storms.
Primary threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds and a 5% chance of large hail. Locally heavy rainfall and dangerous lightning are also possible.
The projected timing is 7 p.m. on Wednesday to 1 a.m. on Thursday.
