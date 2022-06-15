First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday night, Thursday morning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk of severe storms.

Primary threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds and a 5% chance of large hail. Locally heavy rainfall and dangerous lightning are also possible.

The projected timing is 7 p.m. on Wednesday to 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather



Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1



NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.



