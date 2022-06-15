Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday night, Thursday morning

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk of severe storms.

Primary threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds and a 5% chance of large hail. Locally heavy rainfall and dangerous lightning are also possible.

The projected timing is 7 p.m. on Wednesday to 1 a.m. on Thursday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: There's a Slight Risk of Severe Storms 7pm today -1am Thursday (6/15-16/2022). This includes a 15% chance of Damaging Winds and 5% chance of Large Hail. Locally heavy rainfall and dangerous lightning is possible as well,.

Posted by Chris Zelman WALB on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

If there is severe weather in your area and you are able to safely take photos and video, send them below:

