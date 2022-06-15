ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As the heat is on in southwest Georgia as temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s and triple digits as well, we’re going to be feeling much hotter thanks to an upper level rage that can continues to influence this local pattern. Now as we go on over the next couple of days we will be holding on to this fairly hot and muggy conditions. And that is going to lead to some fairly high heat index values and very dangerous conditions to be outside. For this evening on Wednesday, we will be seeing showers and thunderstorms develop. Some could be severe to strong storms as we move around 1 AM. The main threat we are looking at is damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning and heavy downpour. Its current thinking is keeping it mostly in the northwestern corner of Southwest Georgia, but this could impact all areas of Southwest Georgia. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has painted all of Southwest Georgia under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. Moving beyond that we will be holding on to very slight chances for showers and thunderstorms but overall, we will be remaining dry during some of that time. Highs on Thursdays and Fridays we’ll be reaching into the upper 90s and low one hundreds. We can also expect that same trend on Saturday. He index values could be reaching up to near origin 10 to 115 degrees where possible. So definitely please practice big caution. There is still a chance for a few stronger storms and fight rain chances as we move on into Thursday. But it’s not looking as high as we are dealing with on Wednesday. There is an uncertainty of a cold front moving in on Saturday. Current thinking is keeping that hot and humid conditions in the area. But it looks like some lower dew points could be on tap which could make those people like temperatures not be as bad. But as we go early into next week. It looks like this heat wave is going to continue to last and we’re not really going to be seeing many chances for showers and thunderstorms out there. High temperatures could be reaching the triple digits for next week.

