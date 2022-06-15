Ask the Expert
Columbus men arrested in Tennesse after fraud in Crisp Co.(Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two Columbus men were arrested in Chattanooga, Tenn. after being charged with fraud in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

A release said Maurion Jones, 22, and Montreo Jones, 28, were arrested by the Chattanooga Police Department on Tuesday. They also had pending charges in Chattanooga.

They are both charged with financial identity fraud and financial transaction card fraud in Crisp County.

The sheriff’s office said on Monday, deputies responded to Phillips Appliance about a suspicious person. It was reported that a man requested to pay over the phone for multiple appliances. After being told he couldn’t, the man emailed a picture of a fraudulent Georgia driver’s license and credit card, deputies said.

Later, another man came to the store in an attempt to pick up the appliances. Deputies said he claimed he was the nephew of the initial caller. After investigators obtained footage of the truck and license plate from Phillip’s Appliance, they discovered that the truck was rented with a fake license.

Investigators tracked the truck to Chattanooga.

Both were taken into custody.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said they are still investigating this incident to determine if other fraudulent activity occurred.

“I would like to thank Chattanooga Police Department for working with us and apprehending these two subjects,” said Sheriff Billy Hancock.

