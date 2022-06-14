Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Rapper Post Malone welcomes baby girl

Post Malone and his fiancée have welcomed a baby girl.
Post Malone and his fiancée have welcomed a baby girl.(Tore Sætre / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – He’s a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Now, Post Malone can add “dad” to the list.

The rapper subtly announced the birth of his daughter during an interview with Howard Stern on Monday when he said he kissed his baby girl before heading to the studio.

His little girl’s mama is still a mystery, but he says they’re engaged.

The 26-year-old Grammy nominee first revealed they were expecting a child last month.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, grew up in Texas and has become one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning
15-year-old dies in Albany drowning
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say
Death investigation
Albany death investigation underway
The Georgia Primaries runoff elections are set for late June.
Here’s what you need to know about the Ga. Primaries runoff elections
He is wanted on rape, aggravated assault and burglary charges.
Dawson PD: Man wanted on rape, assault charges

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. Marshal patrols outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in...
House OKs security boost for Supreme Court judges, families
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Biggest rate hike in years expected as Fed tackles inflation
Russian forces fired three missiles in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on Monday, forcing...
Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show
Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Flooding pummels Yellowstone region, leaves many stranded