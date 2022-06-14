Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Much-decayed body lacking skull found in Georgia city

(D-Keine)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Officials in a middle Georgia city are investigating after finding a much-decayed body lacking a skull.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells local news outlets that the body was found Monday in the woods on a Macon side street near an interchange with Interstate 475.

Jones says he isn’t sure what the sex or the race of the person was, with only bones and skin remaining. A pair of black tennis shoes were found nearby.

The coroner says he doesn’t know who found the body because they only called 911 to report it.

Jones says that because the body is embedded in the soil, authorities will have to dig out around it to preserve evidence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim told police that he was taking out the trash when he noticed someone trying to break...
Albany man shot after spotting attempted car break-in
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say
Jazzy Huff filed for a new trial in 2021.
Motion for new trial for Jazzy Huff denied
It happened after deputies responded to a 911 call to a home on Ginger Trail because a man with...
GBI: 1 dead in Lowndes Co. officer-involved shooting
The Georgia Primaries runoff elections are set for late June.
Here’s what you need to know about the Ga. Primaries runoff elections

Latest News

Missing Atkinson Co. woman
Atkinson Co. deputies searching for missing woman
There are a number of events in the WALB viewing area to mark Juneteenth.
List: Juneteenth events in the WALB viewing area
File Photo: Whigham Mayor George Trulock died on Monday.
Whigham mayor passes away
The sheriff’s office said they had been searching for Nancy Echeverria, who was reported missing.
Remains of missing Atkinson Co. woman found
WALB
Remains of missing Atkinson Co. woman found