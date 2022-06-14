Motion for new trial for Jazzy Huff denied

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A motion for a new trial for a man convicted in a 2019 deadly shooting in downtown Albany was denied.

Jazzy Huff filed for a new trial in 2021.

In 2020, Huff was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of Zenas Davis. Davis worked for Huff’s business, Jazzy Movers. The shooting stemmed from a disagreement over Davis’ pay.

The Superior Court of Dougherty County denied Huff’s motion for a new trial. Huff’s argument for a new trial included improper characterization of him, like the video evidence of the shooting when prosecutors argued the way Huff held the gun was like how a gang member would.

“The court, upholding its affirmative duty to exercise its discretion and weigh the evidence, has carefully considered the facts of this case,” the Superior Court of Dougherty County wrote in its opinion. “The weight of the evidence presented by the state clearly supports the verdict.”

Read the full decision below:

