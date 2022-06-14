Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

GBI: 1 dead in Lowndes Co. officer-involved shooting

It happened after deputies responded to a 911 call to a home on Ginger Trail because a man with...
It happened after deputies responded to a 911 call to a home on Ginger Trail because a man with a gun was threatening to hurt himself. The GBI was asked to investigate on Monday.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Lowndes County is under investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

It happened after deputies responded to a 911 call to a home on Ginger Trail because a man with a gun was threatening to hurt himself. The GBI was asked to investigate on Monday.

“When deputies arrived, they found the man behind the home with a handgun. During the incident, the man was shot and died at a local hospital,” the GBI said in a release.

The identification of the man killed is pending, the GBI said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and it will be turned over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

The GBI said this marks the 59th officer-involved shooting the agency has been asked to investigate in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning
15-year-old dies in Albany drowning
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say
Death investigation
Albany death investigation underway
He is wanted on rape, aggravated assault and burglary charges.
Dawson PD: Man wanted on rape, assault charges
The Georgia Primaries runoff elections are set for late June.
Here’s what you need to know about the Ga. Primaries runoff elections

Latest News

Instructor doing CPR on a dummy.
Coroner, YMCA talk the importance of swim lessons, CPR after Albany drowning incident
WALB
Lowndes Co. seeing increase in child abuse cases
WALB
‘Tanker Truck’ to help with fire response
WALB
15-Year-Old Drowns At Apartment Complex, Albany