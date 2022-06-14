GBI: 1 dead in Lowndes Co. officer-involved shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Lowndes County is under investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

It happened after deputies responded to a 911 call to a home on Ginger Trail because a man with a gun was threatening to hurt himself. The GBI was asked to investigate on Monday.

“When deputies arrived, they found the man behind the home with a handgun. During the incident, the man was shot and died at a local hospital,” the GBI said in a release.

The identification of the man killed is pending, the GBI said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and it will be turned over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

The GBI said this marks the 59th officer-involved shooting the agency has been asked to investigate in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.