Heat indices will rise between 105 and 110 all afternoon and that’s why we have a heat advisory in effect. highs will top off in the upper 90s today. heat advisory goes from 11am to 8pm. We do have a good chance showers and storms developing this afternoon. It looks like anytime between four and around eight o’clock will be our best chance of seeing the showers and storms come across the area. There’s also a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. 5% Chance damaging wind small hail that will take us into the eight o’clock hour as well. The rain chances will diminish as we get past 10 o’clock temperatures leveling off in the mid 70s forecast heat index values just for the top off heat index we’re expecting over the next couple days between 110 113 near excessive heat warnings rain chances diminish this weekend it will be drier but hotter

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

